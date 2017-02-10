Canadian Dollar Climbs Against Most Majors

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.





The Canadian dollar rose to a 1-week high of 86.68 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 86.12.

Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.3987 and 1.3121 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4008 and 1.3139, respectively.

If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.38 against the euro and 1.29 against the greenback.

