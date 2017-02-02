Canadian Dollar Climbs Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.02.17 06:44
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The Canadian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.3003 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3049.


Against the euro and the yen, the loonie advanced to 1.4030 and 86.92 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4051 and 86.76, respectively.


If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.28 against the greenback, 1.39 against the euro and 88.00 against the yen.


