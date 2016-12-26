Erweiterte Funktionen


Canadian Dollar Climbs Against Most Majors




26.12.16 11:32
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major opponents in the European session on Monday.


The loonie firmed to a 4-day high of 1.3473 against the greenback, off its early low of 1.3540.


The loonie edged up to 1.4071 versus the euro and 86.81 against the yen, from its previous low of 1.4153 and more than a 2-week low of 86.44, respectively.


If the loonie extends rise, it may find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen and 1.38 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



