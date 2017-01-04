Canadian Dollar Climbs Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


04.01.17 12:21
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted higher against its major opponents in the European session on Wednesday.


The loonie climbed to more than a 2-week high of 1.3343 against the greenback, off its early low of 1.3457.


The loonie advanced to 1.3922 versus the euro and 88.16 against the yen, reversing from its previous lows of 1.4005 and 87.58, respectively.


The loonie that came off from an early 5-day low of 0.9757 against the aussie rose back to 0.9693.


The loonie is likely to find support around 90.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the greenback, 0.96 against the aussie and 1.41 against the euro.


