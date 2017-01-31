Canadian Dollar Climbs After Strong GDP Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted higher against its key counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, as data showed that Canadian economic growth accelerated in November.





Data from Statistics Canada showed that the gross domestic product increased in November, driven by higher output in manufacturing, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, finance and insurance and construction.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the GDP grew 0.4 percent in November.

This follows a revised 0.2 percent fall in October, whose figure was originally reported as a 0.3 percent decline.

Economists had expected the economy to grow by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, crude oil futures held steady ahead of U.S. inventories data.

The American Petroleum Institute is out with its weekly stockpiles report this afternoon. The EIA's official data follows tomorrow.

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee 2-day meeting to determine the near term direction of monetary policy will start today.

The loonie showed mixed trading in the Asian session. While the loonie climbed against the greenback and the euro, it held steady against the aussie. Against the yen, it fell.

Reversing from an early low of 1.4086 against the euro, the loonie recovered to 1.4014. The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around the 1.38 mark.

Preliminary data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation accelerated strongly in January, mainly led by energy prices, to exceed economists' expectations, while the core figure held steady

The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year following 1.1 percent increase in December. Economists had forecast 1.5 percent inflation.

Following a 6-day decline to 86.48 against the yen in the Asian session, the loonie bounced off to 86.95. Continuation of the loonie's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 89.00 zone.

The Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy as widely expected and upgraded its economic outlook at its first meeting of this year.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his board members on Tuesday decided by a 7-2 vote to maintain the central bank's target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.

The loonie firmed to 1.3035 against the greenback, its strongest since January 17. On the upside, 1.28 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the loonie.

The loonie advanced to a 2-day high of 0.9869 against the aussie, off its early low of 0.9918. If the loonie extends rise, 0.97 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

Looking ahead, U.S. consumer confidence for January is due shortly.

