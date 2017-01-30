Canadian Dollar Advances Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar climbed against its major rivals in early New York deals on Monday.





The loonie advanced to 1.3962 against the euro, its strongest since January 18, from an early 5-day low of 1.4100.

The loonie recovered to 0.9897 against the aussie, 1.3118 against the greenback and 87.26 against the yen, from its early 5-day low of 0.9934, 6-day low of 1.3169 and a 4-day low of 86.96, respectively.

The loonie is likely to find resistance around 1.38 against the euro, 1.28 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen and 0.97 against the aussie.

