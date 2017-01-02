Canadian Dollar Advances Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.01.17 10:39
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted higher against the other major currencies in early European trading on Monday.


The loonie firmed to 0.9600 against the aussie, its highest since June 27, 2016.


The loonie advanced to near 2-week highs of 1.3390 against the greenback, 1.4029 versus the euro and 87.64 against the yen, from Friday's closing values of 1.3435, 1.4132 and 87.10, respectively.


On the upside, the loonie may locate resistance around 0.95 against the aussie, 1.31 against the greenback, 1.38 against the euro and 90.00 against the yen.


