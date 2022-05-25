Erweiterte Funktionen



Canacol Energy - Shift towards high-impact drilling




25.05.22 11:06
Edison Investment Research

Canacol’s recent independent prospective resources audit has assigned 7.6tcf to the company’s Lower and Middle Magdalena Valley (LMV and MMV) assets, up from 1.7tcf in 2021 and with 6.6tcf sitting in the untapped MMV. This will be key to the company’s success as it looks beyond its core LMV producing area to secure its targeted reserves replacement ratio of 200% per year (on average). The company’s first test of the MMV will be the Pola-1 well spudding in Q322, targeting 470bcf of mean gross risked prospective resources. Success here would be transformational given that Canacol currently holds 607bcf of 2P reserves. We believe the share price does not reflect the exploration upside and value the company at C$6.29/share, more than double the current share price.

Aktuell
Uran Vervielfachungschance Jetzt: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
466% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,00 € 1,96 € 0,04 € +2,04% 25.05./14:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA1348082035 A1J9Z6 2,84 € 1,91 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,00 € +2,04%  23.05.22
Düsseldorf 1,95 € 0,00%  14:01
Frankfurt 1,95 € -1,52%  08:02
Stuttgart 1,95 € -1,52%  13:25
Berlin 1,95 € -1,52%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,14 $ -3,82%  24.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die beste neue Lithium-Aktie: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 235% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 CA1348082035 - Canacol Ener. 06.05.22
18 Canacol Energy Ltd. WKN: A1. 14.10.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...