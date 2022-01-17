Erweiterte Funktionen
Canacol Energy - Canacol maintains drilling pace into 2022
17.01.22 09:32
Edison Investment Research
We have updated our valuation of Canacol Energy to reflect management guidance for 2022 and its preliminary expectations for 2021. Our valuation per share decreases to C$5.69 from C$6.12. Management expects gas sales for 2022 to be between 160mmscfd and 200mmscfd, with the midpoint in line with realised average sales for December 2021 of 183mmscfd. Capex of US$172m to US$209m will cover up to 12 exploration and development wells, three of which will step outside the company’s historical core area, as it targets a reserves replacement ratio of over 200%. Management will also focus on progressing work on the Jobo to Medellin pipeline, which will add 100mmscfd of sales capacity by the end of 2024.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,22 €
|2,18 €
|0,04 €
|+1,83%
|17.01./08:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA1348082035
|A1J9Z6
|2,80 €
|1,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,22 €
|0,00%
|13.01.22
|Frankfurt
|2,22 €
|+1,83%
|08:06
|Berlin
|2,22 €
|+1,83%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|2,20 €
|+0,92%
|11:01
|Stuttgart
|2,22 €
|+0,91%
|11:05
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,528 $
|-0,08%
|14.01.22
= Realtime
