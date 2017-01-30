Erweiterte Funktionen


Can You Hear Me? No, Its A Scam




30.01.17 20:45
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US authorities have issued a public warning against answering "Yes" if anyone receives a phone call from an unknown person asking: "Can you hear me?"


It seems that scammers have started using phone to prey on innocent people who answer phone and instinctively answer "Yes" when they hear the other person ask, "Can you hear me?"


According to the authorities, the fraudsters will record the "yes" and use it to authorize fraudulent charges to that person's phone, utility or credit card bill.

They will use the recordings and play it back to the credit card company when they call to confirm any purchase made by them using your stolen credit card details.


Susan Grant, director of consumer protection for the Consumer Federation of America, told CBS: "You say 'yes,' it gets recorded and they say that you have agreed to something."


Grant has asked the public to simply disconnect the phone when unknown callers ask such questions. "I know that people think it's impolite to hang up, but it's a good strategy," she said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:49 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG initia [...]
21:33 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Close Nearly Flat Following Lacklus [...]
21:09 , dpa-AFX
US-Anleihen mit träger Vorstellung
20:58 , dpa-AFX
May in Dublin: Wollen keine Grenze zwischen [...]
20:55 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Range-bound Near $53
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...