Erweiterte Funktionen
Campbell Soup Posting Notable Loss After Downgrade By Bernstein
21.03.17 18:10
dpa-AFX
CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup (CPB) is posting a notable loss in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the soup maker falling by 3.2 percent. With the drop, Campbell has fallen to its lowest intraday level in well over three months.
The loss by Campbell comes after Bernstein downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Underperform from Market Perform due to weaker industry trends.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,22 $
|59,00 $
|-1,78 $
|-3,02%
|21.03./18:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1344291091
|850561
|67,89 $
|52,59 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,90 €
|-3,18%
|18:51
|Hamburg
|54,49 €
|+0,02%
|08:13
|München
|54,94 €
|0,00%
|08:07
|Düsseldorf
|54,37 €
|-0,11%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|53,169 €
|-2,30%
|16:30
|NYSE
|57,22 $
|-3,02%
|18:59
|Berlin
|52,91 €
|-3,87%
|18:22
|Stuttgart
|52,80 €
|-3,97%
|17:41
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4
|Campbell Soups
|05.05.05
|Wichtige US-Quartalszahlen vom.
|13.11.02