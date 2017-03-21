Erweiterte Funktionen



Campbell Soup Posting Notable Loss After Downgrade By Bernstein




21.03.17
dpa-AFX


CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup (CPB) is posting a notable loss in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the soup maker falling by 3.2 percent. With the drop, Campbell has fallen to its lowest intraday level in well over three months.


The loss by Campbell comes after Bernstein downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Underperform from Market Perform due to weaker industry trends.


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,22 $ 59,00 $ -1,78 $ -3,02% 21.03./18:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1344291091 850561 67,89 $ 52,59 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		52,90 € -3,18%  18:51
Hamburg 54,49 € +0,02%  08:13
München 54,94 € 0,00%  08:07
Düsseldorf 54,37 € -0,11%  08:04
Frankfurt 53,169 € -2,30%  16:30
NYSE 57,22 $ -3,02%  18:59
Berlin 52,91 € -3,87%  18:22
Stuttgart 52,80 € -3,97%  17:41
  = Realtime
