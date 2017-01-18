Erweiterte Funktionen
Cameco Posting Steep Loss After Profit Warning
18.01.17 19:12
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canadian uranium producer Cameco (CCJ) has fallen sharply during trading on Wednesday, plunging by 15.8 percent. Shares of Cameco are pulling back further off the eight-month closing high set last Friday.
The drop by Cameco comes after the company warned of weaker than expected full-year earnings due to a weak uranium market.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,82 $
|13,27 $
|-2,45 $
|-18,46%
|18.01./20:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA13321L1085
|882017
|13,59 $
|7,41 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,168 €
|-17,95%
|20:39
|Düsseldorf
|11,12 €
|-11,04%
|10:29
|München
|10,35 €
|-14,99%
|19:32
|Frankfurt
|10,248 €
|-16,81%
|19:50
|Stuttgart
|10,223 €
|-17,01%
|19:58
|Berlin
|10,25 €
|-17,34%
|19:58
|NYSE
|10,8225 $
|-18,44%
|20:24
= Realtime
