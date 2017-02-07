Erweiterte Funktionen



Camden Property Trust Q4 Profit Drops 2%




07.02.17 23:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line dropped to $90.07 million, or $0.98 per share. This was lower than $92.15 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $217.14 million. This was up from $214.99 million last year.


Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $90.07 Mln. vs. $92.15 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $1.01 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.0% -Revenue (Q4): $217.14 Mln vs. $214.99 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.0%


