Camden Property Trust Issues Earnings Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) announced, for first-quarter, the company targets: EPS in a range of $0.36 - $0.40; and FFO per share in a range of $1.06 - $1.10. For 2017, the company targets: EPS of $1.59 - $1.79; and FFO per share of $4.46 - $4.66.

Camden's Board of Trust Managers declared a first quarter 2017 dividend of $0.75 per common share.



The dividend is payable on April 17, 2017 to holders of record as of March 31, 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

