Camden Property Trust Issues Earnings Guidance
07.02.17 23:35
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) announced, for first-quarter, the company targets: EPS in a range of $0.36 - $0.40; and FFO per share in a range of $1.06 - $1.10. For 2017, the company targets: EPS of $1.59 - $1.79; and FFO per share of $4.46 - $4.66.
Camden's Board of Trust Managers declared a first quarter 2017 dividend of $0.75 per common share.
The dividend is payable on April 17, 2017 to holders of record as of March 31, 2017.
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|84,12 $
|84,43 $
|-0,31 $
|-0,37%
|07.02./23:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1331311027
|985335
|90,91 $
|70,66 $
64,65
+2,41%
84,12
-0,37%
