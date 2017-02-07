Camden Property Trust Issues Earnings Guidance

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.02.17 23:35
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) announced, for first-quarter, the company targets: EPS in a range of $0.36 - $0.40; and FFO per share in a range of $1.06 - $1.10. For 2017, the company targets: EPS of $1.59 - $1.79; and FFO per share of $4.46 - $4.66.


Camden's Board of Trust Managers declared a first quarter 2017 dividend of $0.75 per common share.

The dividend is payable on April 17, 2017 to holders of record as of March 31, 2017.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
84,12 $ 84,43 $ -0,31 $ -0,37% 07.02./23:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1331311027 985335 90,91 $ 70,66 $
Werte im Artikel
64,65 plus
+2,41%
84,12 minus
-0,37%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 78,557 € +0,16%  07.02.17
NYSE 84,12 $ -0,37%  07.02.17
  = Realtime
