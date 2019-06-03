Call for European distribution mechanism for boat refugees/ Palermo's mayor and EKD Council chair issue joint declaration

Hannover (ots) - Everywhere in Europe cities, municipalities andcitizens are very willing to assist. However, there is no Europe-widedistribution mechanism to accommodate refugees rescued in theMediterranean in the European Union. "We need a political emergencysolution this summer," say Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, chair of theCouncil of the Evangelical Church in Germany, and Palermo's MayorLeoluca Orlando in a joint declaration. Orlando and Bedford-Strohmadd: a group of EU member states must act as a "coalition of thewilling" and "develop a sustainable migration policy".Bedford-Strohm is currently in Sicily on a fact-finding visit tochurch and civil society aid projects for refugees.The text of the whole declaration:Palermo-AppealEurope has voted. The European Union will reposition itself in thecoming months. We want to seize this moment to give a voice to thosewho are in the shadow of international politics. People are stilltrying to cross the Mediterranean. Migration movements are ahistorical phenomenon originating in the fundamental human right tomobility. People move in search of better living conditions, or fleefrom war, poverty and climate disasters.In view of the expected rise in refugee flows during the summer itis essential for the European Union to remember its fundamentalvalues and to find solutions for the individual states so as toprevent more deaths in the Mediterranean. Such solutions must alsoenable the creation of humanitarian passages and give priority torescuing shipwreck victims and saving human lives.The Mediterranean continues to be the deadliest border in theworld. Over 2000 people drowned there in 2018. We know of hundreds ofdeaths so far in 2019. And many more have died in the last few days -unseen, without being recorded in the statistics. Europe now facesthe choice: Do we want to help in 2019 or look the other way?Together with many leaders from cities and municipalities,churches and civil society, we state clearly:1. 2019 must not become a lost year for search and rescue in theMediterranean.2. The criminalisation of civil search and rescue operations muststop. Now!3. Saving lives at sea must remain a public responsibility. Whathas become of the European search and rescue operations? Germanyshould send a strong signal here and send out ships.4. This summer we need a European emergency solution, aprovisional distribution mechanism for boat people. Many cities andmunicipalities all over Europe want to be "safe havens". Let's makethis happen!5. Within the EU we need a "coalition of the willing" - i.e.Member States that start acting now and are keen to develop asustainable migration policy. Letting people drown or sending themback to the camps in Libya cannot be options for Europe.The turnout in the European elections was encouragingly high. Weappeal to you: Make an issue of our five demands! Invite your newlyelected Members of the European Parliament to your local public ortown hall meetings, into your churches, schools and sports clubs!Europe: We have to talk!Hanover, 3 June 2019EKD Press OfficePressekontakt:Carsten SplittEvangelische Kirche in DeutschlandPressestelleStabsstelle KommunikationHerrenhäuser Strasse 12D-30419 HannoverTelefon: 0511 - 2796 - 269E-Mail: presse@ekd.deOriginal-Content von: EKD Evangelische Kirche in Deutschland, übermittelt durch news aktuell