California Water Service Group Holding Q4 Earnings Advance 78%
23.02.17 15:18
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $15.09 million, or $0.31 per share. This was higher than $8.48 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $150.93 million. This was up from $138.43 million last year.
California Water Service Group Holding earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $15.09 Mln. vs. $8.48 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 77.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 72.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q4): $150.93 Mln vs. $138.43 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.0%
