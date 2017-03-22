California Legislation To Penalize Firms Working On Trump's Mexico Wall Plan

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three Democratic members of the California Assembly have introduced a legislation opposing US President Donald Trump's plan to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.





Assembly members Phil Ting, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego), and Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) announced legislation requiring the state's pension funds to divest from companies involved in the construction of the president's wall along the United States-Mexico border.

The announcement follows the request for proposals for border wall prototypes issued Friday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"Californians build bridges not walls. This is a wall of shame and we don't want any part of it," Ting said in a statement. "We must stand together and fight this wall because it symbolizes weakness and hate to the world," according to the Assembly-member representing San Francisco.

"The state's contracting and investment practices should reflect the values of our state. It's clear the people of California don't want to invest in the hateful values that the Trump wall represents," said Gonzalez Fletcher.

The Resist the Wall Act, introduced by the three Democrats, requires the California Public Employee Retirement System (CalPERS) and the California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) to liquidate within 12 months any investments in companies involved in the construction of the president's wall. The bill also requires the two pension funds to report to the Legislature and the Governor by January 1, 2019 with a list of companies from which they have liquidated investments or plan to do so.

CalPERS and CalSTRS are the largest pension funds in the United States.

Trump had signed an executive order shortly after he became the President to build a wall along the 3,200 kilometer long border that separates the United States from Mexico.

The president's 2018 Budget Blueprint, released last week, includes $2.6 billion for the Department of Homeland Security to plan and build a physical border. But a leaked internal Department of Homeland Security report found the wall will cost up to $21.6 billion and take over three years to build, the lawmakers say.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM