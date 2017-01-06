Caledonia Investments Quarterly NAV Sequentially Rises

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments plc. (CLDN.L), in its interim Management Statement for the quarter ended 31 December 2016, said that over the quarter, NAV increased to 1.811 billion pounds from 1.726 billion pounds.



The NAV per share total return for the quarter was 5.4%, bringing the year to date return for the nine months to 12.5%. Unquoted investments are revalued in March and September.

Consequently, the NAV at 31 December 2016 did not include any valuation adjustments to unquoted investments in the past three months, except for Park Holidays.

Investments during the period totalled 51.8 million pounds, including 22.8 million pounds in fund commitment drawdowns.

Realisations during the period totalled 45.3 million pounds, including 23.9 million pounds from fund redemptions and distributions.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM