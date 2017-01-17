Cairn Energy To Begin Further Exploration And Appraisal Drilling In Senegal

Erweiterte Funktionen

17.01.17 08:55
dpa-AFX


EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.

L) announced it will shortly embark on further exploration and appraisal drilling in Senegal. The Group expects third phase of drilling to commence late January 2017 with further evaluation of the SNE discovery. Cairn stated that its Catcher and Kraken developments in the UK North Sea is on track for first oil in 2017; with peak net targeted production to Cairn of approximately 25,000 boepd.


Simon Thomson, Chief Executive, Cairn Energy plc said: "Cairn is fully-funded in respect of all of our capital commitments and we continue to actively assess and pursue new ventures within the context of a balanced portfolio."


Cairn intends to announce its preliminary results for the year to 31 December 2016 on 8 March 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



