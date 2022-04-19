C.R. GROUP A WINNING COMBO

Treviglio, Bergamo (ots) -C.R. Technology Systems and C.R. Project Service will take part at the EM-Power Intersolar Exhibition as Sister Company, in order to provide and support customers with the customized turn-key projects in the electrical sector, for the production, transformation and distribution of renewables and conventional energy.This collaboration has allowed to gain long experience and to penetrate both the domestic and international markets such as South America, Africa, the Middle East and Europe, where local project management is granted due to the presence of qualified people.WHO WE AREC.R. Group starts its activity in the energy sector with the establishment of C.R. Technology Systems in 1985 and currently has about 70 employees.C.R. Project Service was born in 2014 as a result of a synergy between two professional and brilliant minds of the energy sector, Carlo Rovelli and Carlo Arcangeli.WHAT WE DOOur Group offers a complete and integrated service, including:- Detailed engineering and design of the photovoltaic project- Procurement of all the necessary equipment and materials required to build the project- Tailor-made products and solutions manufacturing- Construction of the plant- Supply of a turn-key solution to the customer- After-sales assistanceC.R. TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS IS FINALIST IN THE SMARTER E AWARD 2022C.R. Technology Systems has been selected as Award finalist with its PR.E.SE. (PRedictive Electrical SEnsors) project. It is a cutting-edge solution for the real-time remote monitoring of the thermal status of the main electrical equipment and junctions of renewable energy plants, through wireless and battery-less sensors deployed over the critical components and interconnections of the electrical network.The solution is based on the EPC GEN2 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) standard in the UHF band, which is currently recognized as a pillar for the implementation of physical/perception layer of the Industrial Internet of Thing (I-IoT) platforms, especially when active sensors are not acceptable in terms of size, costs and severe operating conditions (e.g. offshore plants) and whenever battery replacement is not easy.C.R. Technology Systems has studied and implemented these sensors in the electrical sector, overcoming the limits imposed by traditional technologies, i.e. SAW (Sound Acoustic Wave), and wired IR and RTD solutions.Pressekontakt:C.R. TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS SPAwww.crtsgroup.commarketing@crtsgroup.comC.R. PROJECT SERVICE SRLwww.crproservice.cominfo@crproservice.comOriginal-Content von: CR Technology Systems, übermittelt durch news aktuell