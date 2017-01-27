Erweiterte Funktionen



C. R. Bard Issues 2017 Guidance




27.01.17 00:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - C. R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) announced, for the full year 2017, net sales are forecasted to increase between 4 percent and 5 percent on an as-reported basis.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, full year 2017 net sales are forecasted to increase between 6 percent and 6.5 percent over 2016. The company said its full year 2017 earnings per share, after adjusting for amortization of intangibles and certain items that affect comparability between periods, are projected to be between $11.45 and $11.75, representing growth between 11 percent and 14 percent compared to full year 2016 results.


Fourth quarter 2016 net sales were $967.1 million, an increase of 11 percent on an as-reported basis over the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, fourth quarter 2016 net sales increased 12 percent over the prior-year period. Net sales in the U.S. were $655.0 million and net sales outside the U.S. were $312.1 million, an increase of 8 percent and 18 percent, respectively, over the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, fourth quarter 2016 net sales outside the U.S. increased 21 percent over the prior-year period.


For the fourth quarter 2016, net income was $159.6 million and earnings per share were $2.11, an increase of 17 percent and 18 percent, respectively, as compared to fourth quarter 2015 results. Adjusting for amortization of intangibles and certain items that affect comparability between periods, fourth quarter net income was $208.6 million and earnings per share were $2.77, an increase of 13 percent and 14 percent, respectively, as compared to fourth quarter 2015 results.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
239,50 $ 226,56 $ 12,94 $ +5,71% 27.01./18:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0673831097 856332 240,59 $ 176,95 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		215,68 € 0,00%  26.01.17
NYSE 239,50 $ +5,71%  18:49
Stuttgart 220,748 € +2,77%  16:50
Frankfurt 214,187 € -0,01%  11:37
Düsseldorf 211,89 € -1,19%  09:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...