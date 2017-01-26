C.R. Bard Inc Q4 Earnings Advance 13%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - C.R. Bard Inc (BCR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $208.6 million, or $2.77 per share. This was higher than $185.1 million, or $2.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $967.10 million. This was up from $870.80 million last year.

C.R. Bard Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $208.6 Mln. vs. $185.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.7% -EPS (Q4): $2.77 vs. $2.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.0% -Analysts Estimate: $2.74 -Revenue (Q4): $967.10 Mln vs. $870.80 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.1%

