C-QUADRAT Investment Group AG launches new strategic partnership with Quantic Risk Solutions

Wien (ots) - The C-QUADRAT Investment Group is to take its nextstrategic step toward digitalization and acquire a 50.1% interest inQuantic Risk Solutions GmbH. This company was established 6 yearsago, has six partners and specializes in quantitative fundamental andrisk analysis. The C-Quadrat Investment Group will thus strengthenits position in the field of quantitative asset management with theuse of next-generation technologies.By means of an innovative, quantitative approach, the proprietaryproducts "CreditDynamix" and "AssetDynamix" combine the entirefinancial data of stock exchange-listed companies and also companiesnot listed on the stock exchange. These systems predict the financialperformance of individual companies. For this purpose, market andfundamental data are analyzed through a fully automated process andrisk and investment strategies thus identified. The relevant companyuniverse and specific macroeconomic scenarios can be individuallydefined. As the basis for this process, data of many millions ofcompanies worldwide are quantitatively assessed, predicted andawarded a risk rating and incorporated in overall strategies.This quantitative approach is unique and represents a newevolutionary stage for the risk, insurance and investment world.Several well-known and systemically important European banks andinsurance firms are already using the product "CreditDynamix"."Through this equity investment, the C-Quadrat Investment Groupwill be able to further develop its expertise in the field ofquantitative asset management and expand its product portfolio toinclude risk management services," says C-Quadrat founder and CEOAlexander Schütz of this new partnership."With the C-Quadrat Investment Group, we have found a topprofessional partner. "We are sure that together we will establish anew benchmark in the financial sector," remarks Walter Mussil,founder and partner of Quantic Risk Solutions.Rückfragehinweis:For further information from C-Quadrat:Andreas WimmerSchottenfeldgasse 20, A-1070 ViennaTel.: +43 1 515 66 316E-mail: a.wimmer@investmentfonds.atwww.c-quadrat.comFor further information from Quantic Risk Solutions:Axel Walek MAOpernring 1/E522, A-1010 ViennaTel.: +43 699 10 30 1200E-mail: aw@quanticrisk.comwww.quanticrisk.com