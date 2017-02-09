CVS Health Corp. Q4 Income Advances 8%
09.02.17 13:15
dpa-AFX
WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp.
(CVS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.83 billion, or $1.71 per share. This was up from $1.70 billion, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $45.97 billion. This was up from $41.15 billion last year.
CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.83 Bln. vs. $1.70 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.71 vs. $1.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $45.97 Bln vs. $41.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.7%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.07 - $1.13 Full year EPS guidance: $5.77 - $5.93
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|73,89 €
|72,20 €
|1,69 €
|+2,34%
|09.02./14:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1266501006
|859034
|93,25 €
|62,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|73,89 €
|+2,34%
|13:54
|Berlin
|73,42 €
|+1,93%
|13:35
|Frankfurt
|72,562 €
|+1,72%
|08:01
|München
|71,85 €
|+0,87%
|08:06
|Stuttgart
|71,852 €
|+0,65%
|08:10
|Düsseldorf
|71,64 €
|+0,35%
|09:52
|NYSE
|77,03 $
|0,00%
|08.02.17
