CVS Health Corp. Q4 Income Advances 8%

09.02.17 13:15
dpa-AFX


WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp.

(CVS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.83 billion, or $1.71 per share. This was up from $1.70 billion, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $45.97 billion. This was up from $41.15 billion last year.


CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.83 Bln. vs. $1.70 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.71 vs. $1.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $45.97 Bln vs. $41.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.7%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.07 - $1.13 Full year EPS guidance: $5.77 - $5.93


