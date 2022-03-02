Erweiterte Funktionen


CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities - Floating rate advantage in 2022




02.03.22 11:18
Edison Investment Research

Despite the COVID-19 challenge, 2021 was a good year for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (CCPEOL). NAV total return was 12.2%, outperforming the high-yield debt indices. While the manager remained positive throughout 2021, the portfolio closed the year more defensively – the credit opportunities basket was 49% of gross assets versus 67% in February and 55% in July. Management is nevertheless encouraged by the supportive economic outlook, the floating rate nature of leveraged loans and active corporate loan debt markets. CCPEOL’s dividend yields are 4.7% and 5.1% on its sterling and euro shares, respectively.

Aktuell
Aktienprofis setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
400% Uran Aktientip nach 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium über 60.500$ - Elon Musk und Tesla ($TSLA) steigen ein. Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:16 , Aktiennews
Zurich Insurance Aktie: Hervorragende Nachrich [...]
13:16 , Aktiennews
Das sollte den Datametrex AI-Chefs zu denken [...]
13:16 , Aktiennews
Zebra Aktie: Hier wird jetzt richtig Fahrt aufg [...]
13:16 , Aktiennews
ADO Properties Aktie: Es hat sich angekündig [...]
13:16 , Aktiennews
BHP Billiton Aktie: Das gibt’s ja gar nicht!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...