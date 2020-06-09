Erweiterte Funktionen

Cathay Pacific Airways - CTY: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




09.06.20 08:43
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL CATHAY PAC. AIRW. CTY HK0293001514 BAW/UFN

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,00 € 1,00 € -   € 0,00% 09.06./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
HK0293001514 870986 1,37 € 0,86 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,00 € 0,00%  08.06.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,15 $ +6,48%  08.06.20
München 0,969 € 0,00%  08.06.20
Düsseldorf 0,9895 € -0,20%  08.06.20
Stuttgart 0,9875 € -1,20%  08.06.20
Berlin 0,9925 € -3,36%  08.06.20
Frankfurt 0,984 € -6,55%  08.06.20
  = Realtime
