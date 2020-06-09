Erweiterte Funktionen
Cathay Pacific Airways - CTY: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
09.06.20 08:43
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL CATHAY PAC. AIRW. CTY HK0293001514 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,00 €
|1,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.06./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|HK0293001514
|870986
|1,37 €
|0,86 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,00 €
|0,00%
|08.06.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,15 $
|+6,48%
|08.06.20
|München
|0,969 €
|0,00%
|08.06.20
|Düsseldorf
|0,9895 €
|-0,20%
|08.06.20
|Stuttgart
|0,9875 €
|-1,20%
|08.06.20
|Berlin
|0,9925 €
|-3,36%
|08.06.20
|Frankfurt
|0,984 €
|-6,55%
|08.06.20
= Realtime
