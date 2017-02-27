CTI BioPharma Appoints Adam Craig As President & CEO

Erweiterte Funktionen


27.02.17 08:01
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CTI BioPharma Corp.

(CTIC) announced the appointment of Adam Craig as President and CEO and member of the Board, effective March 20. Craig succeeds Richard Love, interim President and CEO who will continue to serve on the company's Board.


Craig has over 20 years of experience in hematology, oncology and drug development in both the US and Europe. Craig has worked as an independent consultant providing strategic and operational advice and support to CTI BioPharma and other hematology/oncology biotechnology companies since 2016. Prior to consulting, Craig was Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Development of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from 2012 to 2016.


