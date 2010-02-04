Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CTI BioPharma":
 Aktien    


CTI BioPharma Announces Removal Of Full Clinical Hold On Pacritinib




05.01.17 07:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CTI BioPharma Corp.

(CTIC) said Thursday that the full clinical hold in February 2016 implemented by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on all clinical trials conducted under the Investigational New Drug or IND application for pacritinib has now been removed.


The Company's complete response submission included, among other items, final Clinical Study Reports for both PERSIST-1 and 2 trials and a dose-exploration clinical trial protocol that the FDA requested.


The new trial, PAC203 plans to enroll up to approximately 105 patients with primary myelofibrosis who have failed prior ruxolitinib therapy to evaluate the safety and the dose response relationship for efficacy (spleen volume reduction at 24 weeks) of three dose regimens: 100 mg once-daily, 100 mg twice-daily (BID) and 200 mg BID. The 200 mg BID dose regimen was used in PERSIST-2. The Company expects to start the trial in the second quarter of 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,64 € 0,64 € -   € 0,00% 05.01./04:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US12648L1061 A115FF 1,22 € 0,23 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,414 € 0,00%  28.12.16
Düsseldorf 0,36 € +5,88%  02.01.17
Nasdaq 3,97 $ +1,02%  04.01.17
Frankfurt 0,64 € 0,00%  02.01.17
München 0,41 € 0,00%  02.01.17
Stuttgart 0,23 € 0,00%  02.01.17
Berlin 0,312 € 0,00%  29.08.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1178 Cell Therapeutics vor Tounaroun. 10.12.16
12 CTIC...hier könnte ein Zock mö. 17.02.12
  Medizinische Daten 04.02.10
  Löschung 04.02.10
  Löschung 03.02.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...