CSX Names Fredrik Eliasson President; CEO Michael Ward To Retire




21.02.17 13:42
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp. (CSX) announced the decisions of Michael Ward, Chairman and CEO, and Clarence Gooden, President, to retire from the company effective May 31, 2017. Fredrik Eliasson, current Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, has been appointed as President of CSX effective February 15, 2017, replacing Gooden, who will assume the role of Vice Chairman until his retirement.


The company noted that the appointment of Eliasson as President is not intended to preempt or otherwise affect any discussions CSX may continue to have with Hunter Harrison and Mantle Ridge regarding Harrison becoming the CEO at CSX.


Eliasson has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at CSX since September 2015. He was previously CSX's CFO, from 2012 to 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



