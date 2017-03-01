CRH FY16 Pre-tax Profit Surges; Raises Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CRH":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CRH Plc. (CRH, CRH.L), an international building materials group, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax surged 69 percent to 1.74 billion euros from 1.03 billion euros last year.





Basic earnings per share were 150.2 euro cents, also up 69 percent from 89.1 euro cents a year ago.

Sales revenue for the year rose 15 percent to 27.10 billion euros from 23.64 billion euros last year.

EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew 41 percent to 3.13 billion euros from 2.2 billion euros, ahead of November guidance.

Further, the company said its board is recommending a final dividend of 46.2 c per share. This would give a total dividend of 65.0c for the year, an increase of 4 percent over last year.

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, said, "With our balanced portfolio of businesses, CRH is well positioned to capitalise on the ongoing economic recovery and we see continued growth for the Group in 2017."

In a separate statement, CRH said that its 2017 year-to-date acquisition and investment spend was 500 million euros, reflecting eight transactions. In addition, the Group had reached agreement to divest six businesses that will result in total proceeds of about 400 million euros.

