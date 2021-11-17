CREALOGIX - Driven by growth in recurring revenue

CREALOGIX is a leading, global digital banking engagement platform provider, based in Switzerland, offering front-end software solutions that enable ‘the digital bank of tomorrow’. The market is dynamic and fast-changing, with the group’s solutions used by traditional retail, private and commercial banks, as well as wealth managers that need to upgrade legacy systems to meet the challenge of digital banks. Traditional banks see the benefits of modular, customisable, single-platform solutions, offering lower maintenance and development costs, better content management and stronger security in a swiftly digitalising marketplace.