Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Air France-KLM":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Net Asset Value(s)




21.02.17 15:20
dpa-AFX


From:               CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited LEI:                  549300KMGN75B0PTWT07 Date:                21 February 2017




Net Asset Value


The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the Company is noted below in pence per share.

NAVs are calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.



The NAV per ordinary share as at the close of business on 20 February 2017 was:


Pence per  Share Cum  Ex Income  Income



  Basic 58.11   57.56







For further information please contact:


Martin Cassels / Claire Simpson R&H Fund Services Limited 0131 550 3760/ 3766




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited via GlobeNewswire



B1LZS51R29


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,677 € 6,50 € 0,177 € +2,72% 21.02./16:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000031122 855111 8,75 € 4,63 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,677 € +2,72%  15:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,58 $ +12,48%  15.02.17
Frankfurt 6,66 € +4,34%  13:39
München 6,708 € +4,19%  13:50
Stuttgart 6,633 € +1,91%  15:05
Hamburg 6,55 € +0,31%  08:15
Düsseldorf 6,53 € -0,55%  08:04
Berlin 6,53 € -0,56%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
193 Air France-KLM - nach Einbruc. 06.10.16
3 Verkauft schnell Air France-KL. 03.10.08
  +++Morgenbericht mit Termine. 19.09.06
  +++Morgenbericht mit Termine. 13.07.06
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 06.12.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...