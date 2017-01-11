Erweiterte Funktionen


CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Net Asset Value(s)




11.01.17 15:39
dpa-AFX


From:               CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited Date:                11 January 2017




Net Asset Value


The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the Company is noted below in pence per share.

NAVs are calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.



The NAV per ordinary share as at the close of business on 10 January 2017 was:


Pence per  Share Cum  Ex Income  Income



  Basic 58.36   57.26







For further information please contact:


Martin Cassels / Claire Simpson R&H Fund Services Limited 0131 550 3760/ 3766




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited via GlobeNewswire



B1LZS51R26


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:08 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
16:58 , dpa-AFX
Tax Refunds Could Be Delayed This Year
16:58 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Börse A [...]
16:45 , dpa-AFX
AXA no stab BNP Paribas Primary New Issue [...]
16:38 , dpa-AFX
Former Senator Booted From JetBlue Flight
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...