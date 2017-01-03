Erweiterte Funktionen


CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Net Asset Value(s)




03.01.17 15:20
dpa-AFX


From:               CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited Date:                3 January 2017




Net Asset Value


The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the Company is noted below in pence per share.

NAVs are calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.



The NAV per ordinary share as at the close of business on 30 December 2016 was:


Pence per   Share Cum             Ex Income         Income



              Basic 57.42            56.44







For further information please contact:


Martin Cassels / Claire Simpson


R&H Fund Services Limited 0131 550 3760/ 3766




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited via GlobeNewswire



B1LZS51R34


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:28 , dpa-AFX
Ford Capitulates To Trump, Scraps Mexico Pla [...]
19:27 , dpa-AFX
Britischer EU-Botschafter tritt kurz vor Brexit- [...]
19:26 , dpa-AFX
Canadian Solar Posting Strong Gain In Afterno [...]
19:12 , dpa-AFX
French Workers Can Ignore E-Mail Off The C [...]
18:51 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Weitere Ge [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...