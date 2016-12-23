Erweiterte Funktionen


CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Net Asset Value(s)




23.12.16 13:33
dpa-AFX


From:               CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited Date:                23 December 2016




Net Asset Value


The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the Company is noted below in pence per share.

NAVs are calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.



The NAV per ordinary share as at the close of business on 22 December 2016 was:


Pence per  Share Cum  Ex Income  Income



  Basic 57.19   56.29






For further information please contact:


Martin Cassels / Lucy Robertson R&H Fund Services Limited 0131 550 3760/ 3764




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited via GlobeNewswire



B1LZS51R36


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: 70,000 euros for the AURELIUS [...]
05:09 , dpa-AFX
IONS Scripts History, PTLA Gets FDA Date, [...]
04:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Rheinische Post / Rheinische Post: Chef [...]
04:01 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Rheinische Post / Rheinische Post: HSB [...]
03:34 , dpa-AFX
Halliburton To Settle Erica P. John Fund Class [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...