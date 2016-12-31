CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Dividend Declaration

Erweiterte Funktionen


From:              CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited LEI:                  549300KMGN75B0PTWT07 Date:               18 January 2017


CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited ("the Company")


Second Interim Dividend



CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (ticker symbol NCYF) today announces its second interim dividend of 0.98 pence per share (2015 - 0.97 pence) payable on 28 February 2017 to shareholders on the register on 27 January 2017, having an ex-dividend date of 26 January 2017.




For further information please contact:



Craig Cleland New City Investment Managers 0207 201 5368




Martin Cassels R&H Fund Services Limited 0131 550 3760




Note to Editors:


CQS New City High Yield is managed by Ian Francis of New City Investment Managers.


The investment objective of the Company is to provide a high gross dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing mainly in high yielding fixed interest securities.


If you would like to receive the monthly factsheet on CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited or any of the other New City Investment Managers' funds please email: clientservice@cqsm.com


Please see the below table for the Company's ordinary share and NAV performance over a 5 year period from 30 September 2011.





1 3 12 3 5 Month Months Months Years Years % % % % %


Fund NAV* +2.90 +3.65 +10.87 +18.30 +54.09


Share +3.05 +3.15 +13.49 +14.22 +45.94 Price*





*Total return performance based on bid prices/Source: R&H Fund Services Limited.


Data correct as at 31 December 2016.





