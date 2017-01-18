CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Directorate change

From: CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (the "Company") LEI: 549300KMGN75B0PTWT07 Date: 18 January 2017

Board changes

The Company announces the following changes to its Board of Directors with immediate effect.





Ian Cadby has joined the Board as a non-executive Director as of 18 January 2017. Ian has over 27 years' experience within the financial services industry in London, New York and Jersey with a strong career emphasis on risk management, corporate governance and board strategy. Ian is a Jersey resident and holds other non-executive directorships, including Aberdeen Asian Income Fund and TAM International Asset Management Limited.

There is no additional disclosure to be made in respect of Ian Cadby pursuant to paragraph LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

The Chairman, Jimmy West, welcomed Ian Cadby to the Board.

Enquiries:

Martin Cassels R&H Fund Services Limited Tel: +44 (0) 131 550 3760

