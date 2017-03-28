Erweiterte Funktionen


CORRECTION - Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc : Net Asset Value(s)




29.03.17 19:20
dpa-AFX


Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc


29 March 2017


CORRECTION - Net Asset Value


Correction of RNS published at 17:07 on 28 March 2017 - The net asset value of the Ordinary shares was incorrectly stated at 87.7 pence per share.

This should have announced a net asset value of the Ordinary shares of 85.7 pence per share.


28 March 2017


The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 27 March 2017 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 85.7 pence per share ex dividend.


The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.0 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 28 April 2017, subject to approval at the AGM, to those shareholders on the register on 24 March 2017.



For further information, please contact:


Andrew Buchanan/Kate Tidbury Octopus Investments Limited Tel: 0800 316 2295





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



B0JQZZ8R44


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:52 , dpa-AFX
Gentiloni: Brexit-Schock muss zur Gelegenheit [...]
20:51 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Little Changed Ahead Of GDP Report
20:49 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: Hawesko Holding AG: Dividend co [...]
20:44 , dpa-AFX
Kaufinteressenten der HSH Nordbank bleiben u [...]
20:35 , dpa-AFX
Teilniederlage der Ukraine im Schuldenstreit mi [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...