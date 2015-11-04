Erweiterte Funktionen



CN Projects 2017 Adj. EPS Growth In Mid-single-digit Range; Board Lifts Dividend




24.01.17 23:56
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) announced the company expects to deliver earnings per share growth in the mid-single-digit range in 2017 over adjusted EPS of C$4.59 in 2016. The company said it will continue to invest in the safety and efficiency of its network, with a 2017 capital investment program of approximately C$2.5 billion, which includes increased spending for Positive Train Control technology in the United States.

The company's Board approved a 10 percent increase to CN's 2017 quarterly cash dividend.


Luc Jobin, CEO, said: "Overall, the economy remains challenging, but we remain optimistic and expect to see moderate volume growth in 2017."


Fourth-quarter adjusted net income increased one percent to C$952 million, with adjusted diluted EPS increasing four percent to C$1.23. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.91 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Fourth-quarter revenues increased by two percent to C$3.22 billion. Carloadings increased three percent, and revenue ton-miles increased four percent. Analysts expected revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter. The company said the revenue increase was mainly attributable to higher volumes of Canadian grains and U.S. soybeans, refined petroleum products, finished vehicles, and petroleum coke; as well as freight rate increases. These factors were partly offset by lower volumes of crude oil, U.S. thermal coal, and drilling pipe; and lower applicable fuel surcharge rates.


With the dividend increase, CN's dividend on an annualized basis is C$1.65 per common share. A quarterly dividend of C$0.4125 per common share will be paid on March 31, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2017.


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
71,13 $ 70,28 $ 0,85 $ +1,21% 24.01./22:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA1363751027 897879 71,57 $ 48,89 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		65,975 € +0,65%  24.01.17
Düsseldorf 66,09 € +1,86%  24.01.17
NYSE 71,13 $ +1,21%  24.01.17
Berlin 65,91 € +1,06%  24.01.17
München 65,04 € +0,17%  24.01.17
Hannover 64,90 € +0,05%  24.01.17
Stuttgart 66,156 € 0,00%  24.01.17
Frankfurt 64,738 € -0,65%  24.01.17
  = Realtime
