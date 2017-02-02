Erweiterte Funktionen

CMS Energy Increases 2017 Adj. EPS Guidance




02.02.17 14:16
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy (CMS) raised guidance for 2017 adjusted earnings to $2.14 to $2.18 per share.

The company has increased its adjusted earnings per share guidance to 6% to 8% in 2017. The company also increased its projected spending on capital expenditures over the next 10 years to $18 billion from $17 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.17. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


"Our 10-year plan includes $18 billion of needed capital investment projects to strengthen and improve customer service, including upgrading our gas and electric infrastructure, and making renewable energy investments," said Patti Poppe, CMS Energy's CEO.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



