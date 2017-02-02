Erweiterte Funktionen

CMS Energy Corp. Announces 24% Retreat In Q4 Profit




02.02.17 13:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp.

(CMS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line dropped to $81 million, or $0.29 per share. This was lower than $106 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.64 billion. This was up from $1.51 billion last year.


CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $81 Mln. vs. $106 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.6%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.14 to $2.18


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



