CMS Energy Corp. Announces 24% Retreat In Q4 Profit
02.02.17 13:50
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp.
(CMS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line dropped to $81 million, or $0.29 per share. This was lower than $106 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.64 billion. This was up from $1.51 billion last year.
CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $81 Mln. vs. $106 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.6%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.14 to $2.18
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|42,76 $
|42,12 $
|0,64 $
|+1,52%
|02.02./22:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1258961002
|850795
|46,25 $
|37,57 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,41 €
|0,00%
|13.01.17
|NYSE
|42,76 $
|+1,52%
|22:00
|Berlin
|38,85 €
|-0,83%
|08:08
|München
|39,11 €
|-0,86%
|08:18
|Frankfurt
|38,925 €
|-1,33%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|38,815 €
|-1,50%
|10:00