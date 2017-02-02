CME Group, Inc. Announces 18% Increase In Q4 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $387.3 million, or $1.14 per share. This was up from $327.0 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $912.9 million. This was up from $813.8 million last year.

CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $387.3 Mln. vs. $327.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $0.97 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.5% -Revenue (Q4): $912.9 Mln vs. $813.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.2%

