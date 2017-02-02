CME Group, Inc. Announces 18% Increase In Q4 Profit
02.02.17 13:22
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $387.3 million, or $1.14 per share. This was up from $327.0 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $912.9 million. This was up from $813.8 million last year.
CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $387.3 Mln. vs. $327.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $0.97 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.5% -Revenue (Q4): $912.9 Mln vs. $813.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|121,26 $
|120,90 $
|0,36 $
|+0,30%
|02.02./22:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US12572Q1058
|A0MW32
|124,01 $
|85,47 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|111,76 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Frankfurt
|114,187 €
|+3,71%
|09:26
|Nasdaq
|121,26 $
|+0,30%
|22:00
|München
|109,93 €
|-0,17%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|109,65 €
|-0,31%
|10:00
|Stuttgart
|112,18 €
|-0,60%
|19:45
|Berlin
|109,63 €
|-0,64%
|08:08
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21
|CME Group übernimmt NYMEX .
|08.12.16
|Chicago Mercantile Exchange (C.
|23.08.07