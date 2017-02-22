KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

CLOSURE OF OFFER UNDER THE ALBION VCTS PROSPECTUS TOP UP OFFERS 2016/2017

The Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached its £6m limit under its offer pursuant to the Prospectus dated 29 November 2016, which as of today is fully subscribed and has now closed.





Applications for shares in the Company received subsequent to the offer closing will be dealt with in accordance with prospective investors' instructions on their application forms.

22 February 2017

