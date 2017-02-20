ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

CLOSURE OF OFFER UNDER THE ALBION VCTS PROSPECTUS TOP UP OFFERS 2016/2017

The Board of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached its £6m limit under its offer pursuant to the Prospectus dated 29 November 2016, which as of today is fully subscribed and has now closed.





Applications for shares in the Company received subsequent to the offer closing will be dealt with in accordance with prospective investors' instructions on their application forms.

As of this date, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC and Crown Place VCT PLC remain open.

20 February 2017

For further information, please contact Albion Ventures LLP Telephone: 020 7601 1850

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire

A0MV39B1G3LR3R33

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM