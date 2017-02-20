Erweiterte Funktionen


CLOSURE OF OFFER UNDER THE ALBION VCTS PROSPECTUS TOP UP OFFERS 2016/2017




20.02.17 16:32
dpa-AFX


ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC


CLOSURE OF OFFER UNDER THE ALBION VCTS PROSPECTUS TOP UP OFFERS 2016/2017



The Board of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached its £6m limit under its offer pursuant to the Prospectus dated 29 November 2016, which as of today is fully subscribed and has now closed.


Applications for shares in the Company received subsequent to the offer closing will be dealt with in accordance with prospective investors' instructions on their application forms.


As of this date, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC and Crown Place VCT PLC remain open.


20 February 2017


For further information, please contact Albion Ventures LLP Telephone: 020 7601 1850


LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV39B1G3LR3R33


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Petrolithium-Übernahme voraus!
Besser als MGX Minerals und Nemaska Lithium - 368% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Petrolithium-Übernahme voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals und Nemaska Lithium - 368% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:13 , dpa-AFX
Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Change of Auditor
17:07 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
17:02 , dpa-AFX
M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net [...]
16:42 , dpa-AFX
Nahles: 'Alles gehört auf den Prüfstand'
16:41 , dpa-AFX
Russischer Autobauer Lada will rund 700 Mita [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...