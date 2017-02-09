Erweiterte Funktionen


ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC


CLOSURE OF OFFER UNDER THE ALBION VCTS PROSPECTUS TOP UP OFFERS 2016/2017


LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421


The Board of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached its £6m limit under its offer pursuant to the Prospectus dated 29 November 2016, which as of today is fully subscribed and has now closed.


Applications for shares in the Company received subsequent to the offer closing will be dealt with in accordance with prospective investors' instructions on their application forms.


As of this date, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC and Crown Place VCT PLC remain open.


9 February 2017


For further information, please contact Albion Ventures LLP Telephone: 020 7601 1850




