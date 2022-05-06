CLIQ Digital - Momentum continuing unabated

CLIQ Digital (CLIQ) has had a positive start to the year, with Q122 results providing an early indication that it is on track to meet its guidance for strong growth and increased profitability in FY22. Its shift to direct media buying continues to drive rapid growth in the membership base in North America and Europe, with more members now choosing to pay for its multi-content offering. This reflects the success to date of investments in marketing and new content. As expected and guided, the additional spend will depress EBITDA margin in the current year, but we would expect it to start to rebuild in FY23.