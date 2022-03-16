CLIQ Digital - Delivering growth and profitability

CLIQ Digital showed strong profitable growth in its FY21 results, driven by increased marketing spend with a focus on direct media buying. Enriched content on its platform across all channels was also vital for developing its customer base, both in number and lifetime value. The company also announced a proposed 136% y-o-y rise to its dividend to €1.10 (c 5% yield), as a result of its strong trading and 40% payout policy. Management provided detailed FY22 guidance as well as medium-term FY25 guidance, with both showing its expectations for sustained positive momentum.