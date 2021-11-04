CLIQ Digital - Capturing the market opportunity

CLIQ Digital is a leading European content provider, which has seen strong revenue growth and margin improvement in 2021, underpinned by its new media buying strategy. Customer growth throughout the year has been robust, supported by its attractive pricing model and extensive all-in-one platform. Enriching its platform’s content should be key to capturing the market opportunity and management has been successful in doing this so far in 2021, particularly in family, gaming and sport. Its Hype ventures minority acquisition in H121 had an immediate impact on EPS and should lead to a considerable rise in full year dividend given the group’s targeted 40% payout policy.