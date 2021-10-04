Erweiterte Funktionen



CI Games - An emerging European games publisher




04.10.21 09:30
Edison Investment Research

CI Games is a global video games developer and publisher that focuses on premium AA+/AAA multi-platform games, with two main franchises: a first-person shooter, Sniper: Ghost Warrior (SGW); and a soulslike fantasy action role-playing game, Lords of the Fallen (LotF). With SGWC2 launched in H121, no major new games are expected in FY22, before LotF2 and the next iteration of the SGW franchise launch in 2023, as CI Games’ revenue base builds. Following a similar strategy to Remedy Entertainment and Frontier Developments, the company then expects to launch one major title every 12–18 months, incrementally broadening its portfolio. CI Games also owns a third-party publishing arm, United Label, expected to launch two to four smaller titles per year. CI Games’ current valuation takes no account of the potential for success in FY23, which could justify a c 5x increase in the share price. In August, CI Games announced a review of its strategic options, to include identification of a potential strategic investor.

Aktuell
Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA)
Neuer 232% Lithium Aktientip nach 3.989% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,294 € 0,29 € 0,004 € +1,38% 04.10./14:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PLCTINT00018 A0NJDD 0,39 € 0,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,283 € +3,97%  10:38
Berlin 0,294 € +2,30%  08:09
Frankfurt 0,294 € +1,38%  08:07
München 0,3354 € 0,00%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock kündigt Übernahmen an. 372% Uran Aktientip nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 2.513% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...