CI Games - Q122 shows continuing progress

CI Games confirmed Q122 net revenues of PLN12.9m, a 36% rise y-o-y (Q121: PLN9.5m), with adjusted EBITDA of PLN6.5m (Q121: PLN6.3m), a 51% margin, down from 66% in Q121 (FY21: 59%). However, with reduced levels of amortisation, PBT was up 45% to PLN5.0m (Q121: PLN3.5m), with EPS rising 38% to PLN0.02. Cash at period end stood at PLN34.6m, with net cash of PLN29.7m, net of lease liabilities. Since quarter-end, in Q222, CI Games has announced an ongoing tender offer to buy out the 22% minority in United Label. The group has also secured a PLN29m credit facility to support working capital, provide additional development flexibility and support the buyout of the United Label minorities. Despite falling sector multiples, CI Games has held up well, but based on our estimate, still trades on an FY23 EV/EBITDA multiple of only 2.3x.