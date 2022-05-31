Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CI Games":
 Aktien    


CI Games - Q122 shows continuing progress




31.05.22 08:34
Edison Investment Research

CI Games confirmed Q122 net revenues of PLN12.9m, a 36% rise y-o-y (Q121: PLN9.5m), with adjusted EBITDA of PLN6.5m (Q121: PLN6.3m), a 51% margin, down from 66% in Q121 (FY21: 59%). However, with reduced levels of amortisation, PBT was up 45% to PLN5.0m (Q121: PLN3.5m), with EPS rising 38% to PLN0.02. Cash at period end stood at PLN34.6m, with net cash of PLN29.7m, net of lease liabilities. Since quarter-end, in Q222, CI Games has announced an ongoing tender offer to buy out the 22% minority in United Label. The group has also secured a PLN29m credit facility to support working capital, provide additional development flexibility and support the buyout of the United Label minorities. Despite falling sector multiples, CI Games has held up well, but based on our estimate, still trades on an FY23 EV/EBITDA multiple of only 2.3x.

Aktuell
Clevere Anleger kaufen jetzt Uran-Aktien: Sensationelle Übernahme. 476% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,3655 € 0,3645 € 0,001 € +0,27% 31.05./12:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PLCTINT00018 A0NJDD 0,43 € 0,26 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,349 € +6,40%  10:31
München 0,366 € +0,41%  08:05
Berlin 0,366 € +0,41%  08:05
Frankfurt 0,3655 € +0,27%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Reich mit Lithium-Aktien: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  CI Games: multi-platform video . 10.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...